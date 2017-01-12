Afghanistan: NATO investigation clears NATO-affiliated troops in killing of 33 civilians

Source: Stars and Stripes [US state media]

"A NATO probe has cleared U.S. troops of wrongdoing in the deaths of 33 civilians in a battle with the Taliban in November, a military statement said Thursday. The clash took place in November in Boz village in Kunduz province. The civilians died after insurgents used villagers' homes as firing positions, the statement said. It said 33 civilians were killed and 27 wounded as troops responded to the fire. NATO said no action would be taken against the U.S. soldiers because they acted in self-defense." [editor's note: "We attacked them and they shot back — we had no choice except to defend ourselves!" – TLK] (01/12/17)

