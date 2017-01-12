Source: Notes On Liberty

by Brandon Christensen

"If you don't count Crimea, which Moscow formally recognized in 2014, then the new republics that declared their independence from Ukraine are Luhansk and Donetsk. Both polities are roughly 3300 square miles in area and house roughly 1.5 million people …. Alarmingly, both republics style themselves 'people's republics' and (less alarmingly) have aligned publicly with Moscow. Russia, by the way, has not recognized these 'new republics,' for geopolitical reasons I hope to make clear below." (01/11/17)

https://notesonliberty.com/2017/01/11/from-the-comments-new-republics-westphalia-and-russian-strategy/