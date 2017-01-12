Source: Antiwar.com

by Daniel Espinosa Winder

"The Countering Disinformation and Propaganda Act (CDPA), passed [sic] last December 8th by Barack Obama, was first presented to the US Congress on March 16th. This effort in information warfare was in the making long before the mainstream media campaign against 'fake news,' or serious allegations of Russian meddling in US elections, started. This is an analysis of how foreign and domestic policy becomes popular demand through mainstream media." (01/12/17)

http://original.antiwar.com/daniel_espinosa_winder/2017/01/11/from-official-policy-to-mainstream-discourse-propaganda-in-the-making/