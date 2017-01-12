Belgium: Two charged in 2015 Paris attacks

Source: Yahoo! News

"Belgium has charged two suspects with providing false documents to a man linked to the November 2015 Paris attacks, who later blew himself up on a crowded Brussels metro, federal prosecutors said Thursday. The pair, a man and a woman, were 'suspected to have provided Khalid Bakraoui with the false documents afterwards used in preparation of the Paris attacks,' which were claimed by the Islamic State group and killed 130 people, prosecutors said. Bakraoui was the suicide bomber at a Brussels metro station while his brother Ibrahim and another man attacked Brussels airport in coordinated suicide attacks that killed 32 people on March 22 last year." (01/12/17)

