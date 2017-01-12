The rising threats to European liberty

Source: Acton Institute

by Kishore Jayabalan

"Islamic terrorism and Russian troublemaking are nothing new in modern European history, which makes the lack of a serious response to these threats even more striking. Angela Merkel can only hope that the refugees Germany is accepting do not include terrorists, while Pope Francis issues a call for non-violence. These are decent humanitarian sentiments but not very helpful for those who wish to preserve themselves and their freedoms. So what can be done?" (01/11/17)

http://www.acton.org/pub/commentary/2017/01/11/rising-threats-european-liberty