Runaway deficits forever

Source: Reason

by Steve Chapman

"Upon becoming House speaker in 1995, Newt Gingrich decided it was crucial to adopt a plan to eliminate the federal deficit. In a meeting of House Republicans, Budget Committee Chairman John Kasich balked: 'Where is it in stone that we have to balance the budget in seven years?' Gingrich had a quick answer: 'Let's put it to a vote. Who wants to put it in stone?' Everyone but Kasich voted yes. The Republicans had made a commitment they would have to keep. Contrast that show of determination with the vote last week by Senate Republicans for a budget resolution that projects an increase in the public debt of $9 trillion over the next decade." (01/12/17)

