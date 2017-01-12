FL: Sheriff thinks it's "despicable" to release public information to the public

Source: USA Today

"Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Wednesday that it is was 'despicable, repulsive' for anyone to have leaked airport security video of the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 'If it ends up being that a deputy or any other law enforcement officer was involved, I won't let it taint what 99.9% of this agency did out there on Friday,' said Israel. Michael Dingman, a 21-year veteran of the Broward Sheriff's Office assigned to the airport, was suspended with pay Tuesday in connection with the investigation into who leaked the video to TMZ.com. The video, which surfaced Sunday, appeared to be a cellphone recording of the surveillance video." [editor's note: The airport is "owned"/operated by Broward County's government and subsidized by federal taxpayer money. If the frequent statis claim that that "we are the government" is true, then any information generated by its security cameras belongs to us – TLK] (01/12/17)

