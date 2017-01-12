Source: CounterPunch

by David Macaray

"Basically, the story going around is that the Russians have compromised Donald Trump. They did it by tricking him into committing some fairly bizarre sexual indiscretions, recording them on film (their standard Cold War modus operandi), and filing them away for future use, which is to say, for blackmail purposes. All of this is said to have occurred while Trump was in Moscow as part of the 2013 Miss Universe contest. What makes the story so credible — besides men being men, Trump being Trump, and the FBS being the FBS [sic] — is the fact that using women as leverage (the 'honey trap') goes back to before Mata Hari. In fact, it can be traced all the way back to the Bible, where Delilah is said to have betrayed Samson to the Philistines." (01/12/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/01/12/could-trump-have-been-caught-in-a-classic-honey-trap/