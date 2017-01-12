Alabama Republican congresscritter plays "war on whites" card

Source: The Hill

"Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) said accusations of racism against Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), Donald Trump's attorney general nominee, stem from Democrats' ongoing 'war on whites.' 'It's really about political power and racial division and what I refer to, on occasion, as the 'war on whites," he said on WBHP 800 Alabama radio …. Brooks was answering a question about criticism of Sessions's record on civil rights, which is under fresh scrutiny while he undergoes Senate confirmation hearings." (01/11/17)

