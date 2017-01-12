Farewell Obama

Source: Center for a Stateless Society

by Cory Massimino

"Obama using his farewell address to make a sales pitch for political activism and running for office as the solution to people's problems pretty much sums up modern liberalism. Snake oil politicians trot out this tired bullshit whenever they see the religious zeal surrounding them and their policy initiatives fading away. Does Obama really see his remarkable political ascendancy as part of any realistic aspiration for marginalized people? Power doesn't just corrupt; it blinds you to the reality of your words while building you a throne atop which you can sit, privileged enough to avoid being victimized by the excesses of state capitalism." (01/11/17)

https://c4ss.org/content/47541