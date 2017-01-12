MI: Legislators introduce bill to end Daylight Savings Time

Source: CBS Detroit

"On their first day in the new legislative session in Lansing, a group of state house lawmakers introduced a bill to end Daylight Saving Time in Michigan. The bill would make Eastern Standard Time the official time zone for the entire state and eliminate setting the clocks backward or forward. … Daylight Saving Time was instituted in the United States during World War I in order to save energy for war production by taking advantage of the later hours of daylight between April and October." [editor's note: These days everything runs around the clock, day and night; Daylight Savings Time is just one of those vestigial government programs that lovers of government programs as such can't bear to let go – TLK] (01/12/17)

http://detroit.cbslocal.com/2017/01/12/lawmakers-introduce-bill-to-end-daylight-saving-time-in-michigan/