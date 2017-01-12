Yes, Obama, democracy is in danger — but not from voters

Source: spiked

by Mick Hume

"Barack Obama was right to say, in his farewell address, that democracy is in danger. But to identify the most important threat facing Western democracy today, the outgoing US president might have looked a little closer to home, at the political elite. … Obama did indeed make many of the right noises, about the fact that democracy should never be taken for granted, and the need for Americans to become more active as citizens and fight to defend democratic freedoms (the same goes for the rest of us in the West, too). Strangely, however, when identifying the factors undermining democracy, he somehow missed the main anti-democratic menace of the modern age: elite disdain for the demos, the people." (01/12/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/mickonobama/