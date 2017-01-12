EFF is proud to stand beside Techdirt in its "First Amendment fight for its life."

Source: Electronic Frontier Foundation

by David Greene

"Techdirt, a prominent and critical source for incisive tech reporting and analysis, is defending itself against a $15 million lawsuit that could become a fight for its very existence. That suit was brought by Shiva Ayyadurai, who claims he invented email, and is based on a series of detailed articles Techdirt published disputing Ayyadurai's claims. The First Amendment provides vitally important protections for publishers — the Supreme Court ruled that public-figure plaintiffs in defamation lawsuits must prove that offending statements about them are in fact false, and that the speaker actually knew they were false or seriously doubted them when they were published. That rule protects speakers, bloggers, and reporters against lawsuits designed merely to squelch critical speech about public figures. Nonetheless, defending against such suits can be very costly."

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2017/01/eff-proud-stand-beside-techdirt-its-first-amendment-fight-its-life