Source: Freedom Feens Radio

"Lou and Randy discuss how Socialist Security is a scam, Obama may commute Chelsea Manning's sentence, and how the Roseville, MI cops whined about being called names for writing a ticket for warming up a car in a driveway. Also in Michigan, police are having trouble recruiting new officers. These Feens wrap up the show with by talking about shared delusions, mass hysteria, and the Fuhrerprinzip." [various formats] (01/12/17)

https://www.freedomfeens.com/?p=13568