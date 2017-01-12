Amazon to add 100,000 full-time US jobs in next 18 months, growing domestic workforce 55 percent

Source: GeekWire

"Amazon just made a big statement about its continued growth aspirations, announcing that it plans to add another 100,000 full-time jobs in the U.S. over the next 18 months, an increase of more than 55 percent in its domestic workforce. The growth would push Amazon's U.S. workforce to more than 280,000 people by mid 2018." (01/12/17)

http://www.geekwire.com/2017/amazon-add-100000-full-time-u-s-jobs-next-18-months-growing-domestic-workforce-55/