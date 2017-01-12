Why I favor limited government, part 6

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"Throughout history, people have accepted the notion that government officials have the legitimate moral and legal authority to do whatever they want. The mindset has always been that government is in charge and people are subordinate. The result was governments that wielded omnipotent powers over their citizenry. The best that people could hope for was that the powers would be wielded in a benevolent way. Then came the U.S. Constitution, which upended that centuries-long mindset." (01/12/17)

http://www.fff.org/explore-freedom/article/favor-limited-government-part-6/