President-elect Donald Trump joins South Korea's left in pushing new Korea policy

Source: Cato Institute

by Doug Bandow

"The Republic of Korea's left long has had a love/hate relationship with America. Washington's support for the military dictatorships of [Park Geun-hye]'s father, Park Chung-hee, and Chun Doo-hwan, who emerged after Park pere's assassination, soured many South Koreans on the alliance. Nevertheless, fear of North Korea and desire to avoid having to bear the full cost of defending against the North led even Presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun to preserve the relationship. Similarly, the main opposition party's formal leader and current presumptive presidential nominee Moon Jae-in supports the status quo with the U.S. Not Lee [Jae-myung], however. He has a very different perspective on security issues, and sharply antagonistic opinions as to America's role." (01/12/17)

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/president-elect-donald-trump-joins-south-koreas-left-pushing-new-korea