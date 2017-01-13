Disqualifying dementia? Mattis forgets US exists, names another country as "biggest destabilizing force" in Middle East

Source: New York Times

"President-elect Donald J. Trump's choice for defense secretary, Gen. James N. Mattis, has told Congress that Iran is the 'biggest destabilizing force in the Middle East' and that the United States needs to forge a strategy to 'checkmate Iran's goal for regional hegemony.' The retired Marine general provided his written responses on an array of policy questions to the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is meeting Thursday morning to take up his nomination for defense secretary, as well as to consider the legal waiver that would be needed so that he could serve in the Pentagon's top civilian job. Military officers are barred by law from serving as defense secretary unless they have been retired for seven years." (01/12/17)

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/12/us/politics/james-mattis-defense-secretary-nominee.html