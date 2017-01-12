Source: Human Rights Watch

"Malaysia's human rights situation markedly deteriorated in 2016, with increased arrests of government critics, expanded restrictions on peaceful assembly, and continued impunity for police abuses, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2017. In the 687-page World Report, its 27th edition, Human Rights Watch reviews human rights practices in more than 90 countries. In his introductory essay, Executive Director Kenneth Roth writes that a new generation of authoritarian populists seeks to overturn the concept of human rights protections, treating rights as an impediment to the majority will." (01/12/17)

https://www.hrw.org/news/2017/01/12/malaysia-rights-decline-under-najib