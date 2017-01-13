Syria: Airstrikes escalate despite supposed cease-fire

Source: Beaumont Enterprise

"The U.N. envoy for Syria said Thursday that a cease-fire was 'largely holding with some exceptions,' as opposition activists reported a mounting number of government airstrikes, including a raid in the northern Aleppo province that killed at least six civilians. Speaking to reporters in Geneva, Staffan de Mistura said he was concerned that fighting northwest of Damascus that has cut off the capital's clean water supply would further escalate and derail proposed negotiations between the government and the opposition in Astana, Kazakhstan, later this month." (01/12/17)

