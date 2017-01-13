So to Speak: The Free Speech Podcast, 01/12/17

Source: Foundation for Individual Rights in Education

"Ken [White] is our guest on today's episode of So to Speak: The Free Speech Podcast. We talk with him about his list of the worst censors of 2016 and spend some time remembering the life of a giant in the free speech world, Nat Hentoff, who passed away this past weekend. Ken also explains how he successfully uses the 'Popehat Signal' to rally attorneys to provide pro bono assistance to people wrapped up in free speech legal battles." [Flash audio or MP3] (01/12/17)

