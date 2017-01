Source: The Ancap Barber Shop

"On this episode, Trump Supporter Beaten and Punk Rock Anarcho-Capitalism, Scott and Adam talk about the attack on the Trump supporter in Chicago, MTV's video 'New Years Resolutions for White Guys,' and a pre-school teacher who uses punk rock to teach anarcho-capitalism." [various formats] (01/12/17)

