FCC gang slams AT&T, Verizon for serving customers

"The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) expressed concern Wednesday about 'zero-rating' services from AT&T and Verizon that 'may harm consumers and competition.' In a report issued Wednesday examining four different zero-rated services, the FCC's Wireless Bureau found that AT&T's Sponsored Data program and Verizon's FreeBee Data 360 program may stifle competition by 'potentially unreasonable discrimination in favor of their own affiliates.' Zero-rating is the practice of giving consumers free data when they use certain apps or services. In these cases, Verizon and AT&T direct their users to their own services or those of an affiliate, which critics say is unfair to consumers and third parties." [editor's note: The FCC gang loves to attack consumers in the name of protecting consumers – TLK] (01/12/17)

