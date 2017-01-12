MD: Baltimore, US DoJ reach consent decree agreement on police reform

Source: Hartford Courant

"The city of Baltimore and the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday signed an historic agreement that, if approved in federal court, will mandate a range of costly police reforms in coming years, from how officers stop residents on the street to how they are trained, supervised and disciplined. … The Justice Department began investigating the Baltimore Police Department — with the support of city officials — in 2015, after the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray from injuries suffered in police custody. Gray's death sparked widespread protests that later devolved into rioting, looting and arson." (01/12/17)

http://www.courant.com/nation-world/bs-md-ci-doj-consent-decree-20170112-story.html