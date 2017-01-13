Sanders attempt to import cheaper drugs from Canada: 13 Dems vote against it

Source: Raw Story

"During Wednesday’s late-night Obamacare 'voto-rama,' Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced an amendment that would have supported importing cheaper drugs from Canada to help lower the cost of prescription drugs in the United States. The amendment predictably went down in defeat — but not in the way many expected. In fact, a total of 12 Republicans, including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rand Paul (R-KY) voted in favor of the amendment. These Republicans were cancelled out, however, by 13 Democrats who joined with the majority of Republicans to kill the amendment." [editor's note: DO NOT tell me the GOP is the only obstructionist wing of the War Party – SAT] (01/12/17)

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/01/even-ted-cruz-voted-to-import-cheaper-drugs-from-canada-but-these-13-dems-voted-against-it