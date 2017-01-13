UT: High school's dating assignment causes uproar among parents

Source: Fox News

"Parents at a Salt Lake City high school said they were outraged after their children in the 11th grade were assigned to go on a $5 date — and got pointers over how boys and girls needed to act. The assignment came in a required 'adult roles and financial literacy class' on Monday, FOX13 reported. Some of the bullet points for girls said things like 'don’t waste his money,' 'if you think you’re fat keep it to yourself,' 'be feminine and lady like' and 'don't correct his personal habits.' Boys were told to inform their dates about what they planned to order so the girls would 'have a guide in order,' and to not 'gripe about the money you're spending or don't have.'" (01/12/17)

