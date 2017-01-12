NV: Athletic Commission to discuss ending cannabis ban

Source: Smell the Truth

"Professional fighters like Nick Diaz may no longer have to worry about marijuana-related suspensions from their sport. The Nevada Athletic Commission currently has plans to consider removing cannabinoids from their list of prohibited substances that disqualifies athletes from competing in their state, reports TMZ Sports. The commission’s ban on marijuana has been highlighted throughout Diaz’s career, as the fighter has tested positive for marijuana three times while fighting in Nevada, with the latest resulting in a now overturned five-year suspension from fighting in the state. Nevada’s newly implemented legal marijuana laws are also the impetus for the possible decision." (01/11/17)

