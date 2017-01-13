The Transition: From Democrat to Autocrat

Source: The American Prospect

by Eliza Newlin Carney

"Donald Trump’s capacity to unravel President Obama’s legacy is typically cast in terms of the president-elect’s plans to reverse his predecessor’s actions on health care, immigration, environmental protections, and worker rights, among other areas. But Trump is also poised to shred another equally important if less tangible of achievement of the Obama era: the outgoing president’s role as a champion of democracy and a democratic culture. Where Obama advanced voting rights, government ethics, civil discourse and efforts at bipartisan cooperation, Trump is careening to the opposite extreme. He’s trashing democratic norms across the board, and his presidency will almost certainly corrode voters’ faith in public officials, elections, and government institutions." (01/12/17)

