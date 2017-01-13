Why Donald Trump wants you to ignore Russia and worry about China

Source: The New Republic

by Jeet Heer

"At Wednesday’s press conference at Trump Tower in New York, his first since winning the election, Donald Trump was grilled by reporters about allegations that Russia meddled in the election to help him defeat Hillary Clinton. The president-elect’s response? 'China.' Time and again, when the press asked him about Russia, Trump responded by deflecting attention to China. … It’s no surprise that Trump would employ this rhetorical move. While his friendliness toward President Vladimir Putin has raised hackles in his own party, particularly among Senate hawks like Lindsey Graham and John McCain, Trump is on more firm footing with China, since most Republicans are also wary of the country. A hardline stance on China is Trump’s way to keep the party united behind him on foreign policy, and moreover, it helps him advance his case for trade protectionism, as he cast China during his campaign as the biggest threat to the American economy." (01/12/17)

https://newrepublic.com/article/139817/donald-trump-wants-ignore-russia-worry-china