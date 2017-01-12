True or not, Russia allegations will scar Trump presidency

Source: Reuters

by Peter Apps

"It would be comical if not so serious. Or perhaps serious if not so tragicomic. Certainly, had an author or screenwriter suggested what American politics has seen this week, it would have been judged unbelievable. The Trump presidency has not even begun. This week might yet be the peak of insanity, the moment at which the competing groups and power centers (media outlets, intelligence agencies, political parties, foreign superpowers) just throw everything they can out there before the administration really gets going. What is equally plausible, however, is that this is only the beginning. Even as President Barack Obama was finishing his well-honed final speech in Chicago, his incoming successor was taking to Twitter in furious capital letters, forced to respond to the suggestion he had been compromised by Russian intelligence who provided salacious details of alleged sexual acts in Moscow." (01/12/17)

