Trump vs. "lying, disgusting" media

Source: USA Today

by Gabriel Schoenfeld

"'I would never kill them, but I do hate them. And some of them are such lying, disgusting people.' Thus spoke Donald Trump about journalists at one of his campaign rallies. He was only slightly warmer Wednesday at his first news conference as president-elect, referring to some 'very, very dishonest people' right in front of him as 'fake news' purveyors — his characterization of CNN and Buzzfeed reporting on allegations that Russia had been collecting compromising financial and personal information on Trump for years. It is, of course, reassuring that Trump has promised not to kill journalists. But a more realistic question that might soon come before us is: Would he throw them in jail?" (01/11/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/01/11/trump-lying-disgusting-media-espionage-laws-gabriel-schoenfeld-column/96389362