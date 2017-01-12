Two Congressmen nail the problem with the Jeff Sessions makeover

Source: Our Future

by Isaiah J Poole

"The face of Jim Crow wasn’t always the hooded Klansman, the defiant governor at the schoolhouse door or the club-wielding sheriff. It often smiled, uttered smooth words and offered a pat on the shoulder to quell the bubbling uprising. Racism, in other words, could wear the mask of congeniality, beckoning its prey into a can’t-we-all-just-get-along world in which members of every race could live peaceably in their assigned place: white people at the top, black people at the bottom. Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions would have us believe that because he has distanced himself from the inflammatory racist rhetoric of such fellow Alabamans as George Wallace or Theophilus Eugene 'Bull' Connor, or for that matter of his own past, that we should be at ease allowing him to be our next attorney general, with responsibility for ensuring that our laws are applied with fairness, justice and equality. But on Wednesday, two African-American members of Congress (New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Georgia Rep. John Lewis) made sure that the Senate and the country was not distracted by the makeover that Sessions presented to the country during his appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday." (01/12/17)

