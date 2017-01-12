Why California's secession scheme can’t succeed

Source: Town Hall

by Kurt Schlichter

"America’s dopey adolescent California is sulking because Hillary lost, so now it’s talking big about moving out of Mom’s house. According to one local bison, who presumably speaks for much of the proggy herd, the rest of America is unworthy of the Golden State’s glorious presence anyway. I’m a resident of California, and I say, 'Great — pack your crap and get out.' As tempting as it is to keep you in the Union as a cautionary example of what happens when liberals run everything, the pain you would suffer running away from home would be so overwhelming that it might even teach you hapless denizens of this ridiculous state a much-needed lesson. So, go for it." [editor's note: Although the author calls this "silly," secession has always been an option … though he makes a good case for why Californication might not work – SAT] (01/12/17)

http://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2017/01/12/why-californias-silly-succession-scheme-cant-succeed-n2269854