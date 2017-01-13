She's back

Source: LewRockwell.com

by Andrew P Napolitano

"Donald Trump argued during the last weeks of the presidential election campaign that Clinton had exposed state secrets to hostile foreign governments. … Clinton denied vehemently that she had caused any state secrets to pass into the hands of hostile foreign governments. Then Trump was elected president of the United States. Then Clinton left the public scene. Then, last Sunday evening, during the NFL playoff game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers, the FBI posted on its website more than 300 emails that Clinton had sent to an unnamed colleague not in the government — no doubt her adviser Sid Blumenthal — that had fallen into the hands of foreign powers. It turns out — and the Sunday night release proves this — that Blumenthal was hacked by intelligence agents from at least three foreign governments and that they obtained the emails Clinton had sent to him that contained state secrets. Sources believe that the hostile hackers were the Russians and the Chinese and the friendly hackers were the Israelis." [editor's note: Why consider the Israelis "friendly?" (01/12/17)

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2017/01/andrew-p-napolitano/shes-baack/