Source: The Atlantic

by Rosie Gray

"Richard Spencer, one of the best-known leaders of the white nationalist movement that has adopted the name 'alt-right,' has — by his standards — been laying relatively low lately. Spencer's never shied away from the media, but an outbreak of Nazi salutes caught on video by The Atlantic at his organization's conference in November caused an overwhelming uproar, making Spencer a target within his own movement and threatening his carefully cultivated image as the alt-right's approachable face. … This month, Spencer's rebooting again: He is renting a 'hub' for the alt-right movement in a townhouse in Alexandria, Virginia. Spencer and Jason Jorjani, the editor-in-chief of Arktos, a publishing arm associated with the alt-right, have bought the domain name altright.com." (01/12/17)

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/01/a-one-stop-shop-for-the-alt-right/512921/