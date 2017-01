Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"Hardly a day goes by without someone calling for gun control as the way to reduce violence in America. But the gun control advocates have it all wrong. That's because they are attacking the symptom of the problem rather than the cause of the problem. That's not going to do any good and, in fact, might well make the situation even worse." (01/12/17)

http://www.fff.org/2017/01/12/reduce-violence-america/