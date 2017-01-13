Societal collapse — again?

Source: The Price of Liberty

by Nathan Barton

"Society is clearly a fragile thing in Mexico, from the Rio Grade to the Yucatan. In the last six days things have gotten worse (See the Anti-Media and even Reuters. It is not 'just' society that is crumbling, it is their economy. Violence and acts of destruction are continuing to take place, in some cases within sight of the borders with four of the Fifty States. The border crossings at San Diego have been closed several times in the past week, according to reports. What does this mean? First, that a fragile society is constantly at danger from often unforeseen (or ignored) situations and events. … Second, the results of statism, especially the socialist-progressive concept of nationalization (as Mexico did with the oil business a century ago) are VERY long-lasting and very damaging." (01/12/17)

