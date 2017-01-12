Trump promised to get tough on China's "massive" intellectual property [sic] theft [sic] …

Source: Heartland Institute

by Seton Motley

"[A]s Trump repeatedly and with clear brevity enunciated — on all sorts of trade, by all sorts of countries — 'America is getting ripped off.' Our one-sided 'free trade' allows nigh everything into our country completely free from any taxes, levies or stipulations — while we ignore the very many anti-free-trade impositions emplaced upon our stuff by other nations. One of the worst abusers of our idiocy — excuse me, our 'free trade' fetishism — is China …. China is stealing from us hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of IP per annum. And has been –– for years. And we've openly recognized it — for years." [editor's note: Copying isn't stealing, ideas aren't property, and Motley apparently hates American consumers, seeing as how he wants to jack up the prices they pay for stuff just to "punish" China – TLK] (01/12/17)

http://blog.heartland.org/2017/01/trump-promised-to-get-tough-on-chinas-massive-intellectual-property-theft/