Internet drugs means it's high time to change our laws

Source: Adam Smith Institute

by Oliver Riley

"Reportedly millions of pounds of drugs are purchased online every day on the Dark Web, where because of Internet traffic being sent through a worldwide volunteer network of over seven thousand relays, a user's location and usage is completely anonymous. The BBC contacted the Royal Mail, who duly replied that it 'does not knowingly carry any illegal items in its network' (as it would). But the same BBC journalists spoke to delivery staff who reported that they 'definitely handled suspect packages' but that 'there was nothing that they could do.' And this is the issue. How can the Government ever possibly hope to enforce the prohibition of many substances, when to millions across the Globe, they are just a few clicks away? One might argue that the Government should search suspect packages, but then you are treading a fine line between supposedly acting in the public's best interest, and straight up violating their privacy." (01/12/17)

https://www.adamsmith.org/blog/internet-drugs-means-its-high-time-to-change-our-laws