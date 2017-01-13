US DoJ to investigate itself over Servergate probe

Source: CNN

"The Justice Department's internal watchdog announced Thursday it has launched a probe into the department and the FBI's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server. The announcement, which was expected, comes after criticism of the Justice Department's handling of the investigation, particularly on how the public was notified about the controversy, which was a major issue on the 2016 campaign trail." [editor's note: Wait before you cheer, Clinton fans. Investigating the investigation implies revisiting that investigation. Your gal skated once, but there's a new sheriff on the way … – TLK] (01/12/17)

