Venezuela: Regime arrests opposition lawmaker and critical general

Source: Billings Gazette

"Venezuelan officials jailed a second opposition figure Thursday as tensions mounted in the economically struggling South American country. Officials re-arrested former Gen. Raul Baduel, saying he had been conspiring to overthrow the government. Baduel was once a high-ranking member of the administration of late President Hugo Chavez, but later became critical of the socialist party. Baduel was freed from prison in 2015 after serving six years on corruption charges." (01/12/17)

http://billingsgazette.com/news/world/venezuela-arrests-opposition-lawmaker-and-critical-general/article_15043b51-dc13-5019-9e44-68388a99a800.html