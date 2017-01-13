Obama regime to Cuban refugees: Back to your island prison

Source: NBC News

"The Obama administration is ending a policy, dubbed 'wet foot, dry foot,' which gave Cuban arrivals to the U.S. residency even if they didn't have visas, the White House announced Thursday. 'Effective immediately, Cuban nationals who attempt to enter the United States illegally [sic] and do not qualify for humanitarian relief will be subject to removal, consistent with U.S. law and enforcement priorities,' Obama said in a statement." (01/12/17)

http://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/u-s-cuba-relations/obama-adminsitration-end-wet-foot-dry-foot-policy-cubans-n706311