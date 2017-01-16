Source: Nolan Chart

by George J Dance

"In my years as a libertarian, I have seen our movement go through three of those four stages. For a long time, libertarian thought was mainly ignored. Then came a period of articles making fun of those silly libertarians wanting to 'privatize sidewalks' and the like. Now it seems that we are definitely in the 'fight' stage. Not a week goes by without some article on the Web bitterly assailing libertarians and libertarian ideas. Normally I ignore; but a while ago I read a most remarkable article that calls for comment: 'The Libertarian Delusion' by a Mr. James Luko. What is remarkable is not that Luko dislikes libertarian ideas — his biography does identify him as a career bureaucrat, after all — but how he argues against them." (01/12/17)

https://www.nolanchart.com/social-contract-the-myth