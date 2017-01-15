Phone-hacking firm Cellebrite got hacked

Source: The Hacker News

"The company that sells digital forensics and mobile hacking tools to others has itself been hacked. Israeli firm Cellebrite, the popular company that provides digital forensics tools and software to help law enforcement access mobile phones in investigations, has had 900 GB of its data stolen by an unknown hacker. But the hacker has not yet publicly released anything from the stolen data archive, which includes its customer information, user databases, and a massive amount of technical data regarding its hacking tools and products." (01/12/17)

http://thehackernews.com/2017/01/mobile-hacking-cellebrite.html