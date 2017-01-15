Columbia: Santos denies FARC still keeping hostages

Source: PanAm Post

"Colombia President Juan Manuel Santos denied on Thursday that Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) is still keeping hostages despite evidence to the contrary. 'FARC says they have no more kidnappings and I believe them,' Santos said during an interview with Caracol Radio. The President’s response comes after statements about the guerrilla group’s still keeping people locked away. But Santos maintains it is a lie." (01/13/17)

https://panampost.com/orlando-avendano/2017/01/13/santos-denies-farc-still-keeping-hostages/