Poland: US escalates Russia tensions with troop deployment

Source: Belfast Telegraph [Ireland]

"Polish leaders are holding a welcome ceremony for the biggest deployment of US troops to Europe in decades. The ceremony on Saturday in the western Polish town of Zagan comes 23 years after the last Soviet troops left the country. Russia called the deployment a threat to its own security. The move also marks a new historic moment — the first time any Western forces are being deployed on a continuous basis to NATO's eastern flank." (01/14/17)

http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/polands-leaders-hold-ceremony-to-welcome-us-troops-as-part-of-nato-buildup-35367954.html