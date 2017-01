Source: Free Talk Live

"Final Week of Obama :: Trump and Power Corruption :: Obama Ends Wetfoot Dryfoot Immigration Policy :: The Law is the Law! :: Immigrants and Jobs :: Birthed Citizens :: Liberty in our Lifetime :: Government the Problem :: Power Corrupts :: Doctors in Cuba :: Anarcho Communist :: Rights :: Cuban Immigration Story :: Gangs and Prohibition :: Gangs in Charge :: Voluntary Commune :: Sharia Law Fearmongering." [Flash audio or MP3] (01/14/17)

https://www.freetalklive.com/podcast/2017-01-14