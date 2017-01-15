Erdogan vows to keep Turkish troops in Cyprus as talks stall

Source: Bloomberg

"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to keep troops in Cyprus as future security arrangements turned into the biggest obstacle to a deal on reunifying the Mediterranean island after more than four decades. Talks on a landmark accord will resume next week after top officials from Cyprus, Greece and Turkey failed to reach an agreement in Geneva. Hurdles also remain over property rights and a rotating presidency for a proposed federal state. Negotiations on Jan. 18 will be at a technical level to seek proposals to resolve the differences and comments from Turkey and Greece suggest there's plenty of work to do." (01/12/17)

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-01-13/cyprus-reunification-talks-to-reconvene-next-week-as-deal-stalls