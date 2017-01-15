Unintended consequences, special interests, sugar, and a view from the clinical trenches

Source: Cato Unbound

by Yoni Freedhoff

"We don't fully know what it is about ultra-processed foods that leads them to be so tightly linked to [non-communicable diseases] including obesity and diabetes. While the prospect of a single, causal, Occam's razor-esque nutrient to blame is both seductive and hopeful, science has not clearly identified one. Loss-adjusted food availability data, bolstered by documented portion size and spending pattern changes, offers more objective data than dietary recall surveys, but at this point such studies only clearly finger our eating much more than we ever did. That said, there's no doubt sugar is a major raindrop in our flood of excess calories, serving as one of the primary drivers of hyper-palatability, as well as a key ingredient in a large percentage of likely less sating, ultra-processed foods, and especially of the sugar-sweetened beverages of which we're drinking a great deal more." (01/13/17)

