New evidence suggests DB Cooper may have worked for Boeing

Source: Fox News

"A team of scientists selected by federal officials in Seattle have come across new evidence in the mystery of D.B. Cooper. The Citizen Sleuths have been analyzing particles found on the clip-on-tie that Cooper left behind after he hijacked a Northwest Orient airplane in November 1971. Tom Kaye, the lead researcher of the group, told King 5 on Friday that a powerful microscope used in their investigation has found more than 100,000 particles on the JCPenny tie. He added that the group has been trying to identify where some of the particles, including Cerium, Strontium, Sulfide and titanium, may have come from. One place where the different elements were being used was at Boeing for their high-tech Super Sonic Transport plane, which was being developed in the 1960s and 1970s. Kaye says the evidence could point to Cooper being a contractor or an employee for Boeing where he would’ve had to worn a tie." (01/15/17)

http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/01/15/new-evidence-suggests-d-b-cooper-may-have-worked-for-boeing.html